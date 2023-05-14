Jermaine Pennant believes £100m star is ideal Harry Kane replacement at Tottenham











Pundit Jermaine Pennant believes that Ivan Toney is the ideal replacement for Tottenham striker Harry Kane if he were to leave.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank recently put a £100million price tag on the English striker. He has been on fine form this season.

Spurs striker and captain Kane is a player who many believe deserves to win a trophy in his career. He may have to leave Spurs in order to do this.

Kane’s contract expires in June 2024 and there is currently no emphasis from Kane to sign a new deal at the North London club.

Pennant on Toney replacing Kane

With so much uncertainty at Spurs, it is no shock to see many discuss their star players leaving. Without Kane, Spurs would be in a much worse position.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Pennant said: “If you look at the best stats for an English striker, he is just shy behind Harry Kane. He is England’s number two. He’s similar to Harry Kane himself. If Kane was to leave in the summer, then I think a perfect fit would be Ivan Toney, without a shadow of a doubt.”

It is great to see England have two great forwards. Kane will no doubt go down as one of the best in England history for what he has done over the years.

In 33 Premier League appearances, Toney has 20 goals. This is a smashing return and it is no shock to see him linked to big clubs. If Kane were to leave then Toney would be the ideal replacement.

