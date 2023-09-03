Jermaine Jenas was so impressed with Tottenham defender’s passing in Burnley victory

Jermaine Jenas was particularly impressed with Pedro Porro’s passing in Tottenham Hotspurs’ victory against Burnley yesterday.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Jenas was particularly impressed with Porro’s assist for Son Heung-Min’s goal.

Jenas praised Porro’s expansive passing on several occasions when reviewing the match footage.

Jenas said: “I’ve highlighted Porro on a couple of occasions here just because of the quality of the passes he’s been playing.”

“And this was just another one [the assist for Son’s third goal].”

Pedro Porro is of course trying to impress in wake of strong competition from Emerson Royal.

It has been thought that Porro may struggle playing as a right-back in a back four.

Porro has very attacking instincts in his game, traits that lend the Spaniard to playing as a wing-back.

And fears about his defending, which are in focus when playing at full-back, did look justified against Burnley.

Although Porro did have a strong overall performance, his passing was excellent as Jenas said, he arguably could have done better defensively for both goals Tottenham conceded.

Jenas was full of praise for Porro’s passing in Tottenham win

However, with so many areas of Porro’s game now contributing to Spurs’ success, Ange Postecoglou will hope his defending can improve.

Postecoglou is known for his good work improving young players and at 23-years-old Porro surely still has a lot of potential to fulfill.

Tottenham really do now have the making of a very convincing back four.

20-year-old Destiny Udogie has been fantastic at left-back this season.

Moreover, the centre-back partnership of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven really does look like one that can stand the test of time.

There’s so much to be positive about at Tottenham this season, and Porro’s passing is a great example of how Postecoglou is allowing his new players to flourish.

Jenas was full of praise for Tottenham, just as others like Ian Wright have been, and it’s certainly an exciting time for the side.