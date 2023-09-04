Jermaine Jenas very concerned after something he saw Aston Villa doing yesterday

Jermaine Jenas has expressed concerns over Aston Villa’s defending after the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool yesterday.

Jenas spoke on Match of the Day 2 last night and labelled Unai Emery’s game plan as ‘quite worrying’.

Aston Villa endured a miserable first half at Anfield yesterday as Dominik Szoboszlai opened the scoring for Liverpool inside the opening three minutes of the game.

Things got worse 20 minutes later as Matty Cash was unfortunate to turn the ball into his own net after Darwin Nunez’s shot rattled back off the post.

Mohamed Salah rounded off an impressive win for Jurgen Klopp’s side as he popped up at the back post from a corner in the second half.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Despite some bright attacking moments from Villa, they were ultimately second-best on the day and presented Liverpool with far too many opportunities.

And Jermaine Jenas was unimpressed with how Emery set his side up for the trip to Merseyside.

Jenas concerned after Vlla display

Speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas raised concerns over Villa’s work off the ball yesterday and suggested their press wasn’t well thought out.

“Their game plan today defensively was quite worrying I thought, Aston Villa’s,” the pundit said.

“There’s a couple of things we will get on to but first and foremost mistakes like these, you are asking for trouble at Anfield when you start playing like this. You have to be much more incisive.

“You talk about game plans and there are certain things in football which never change. If you are going to play with a high line you have to have pressure on the ball, that’s set in stone, because otherwise, you have players like Trent who is one of the best passers in the league, with this time on the ball Lucas Digne is just a sitting duck.

“Then on the other side of the coin, when they do press high up the pitch, it is like they are forcing the ball to the best passer on the pitch. They should be forcing the ball to Matip, or someone like that. It’s all just too easy.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Villa have enjoyed a fairly promising start to the campaign but they have struggled away from home against the top sides.

Indeed, Emery’s men shipped five goals at St James’ Park on the opening day of the season and presented Liverpool with plenty of opportunities yesterday.

Nevertheless, there have been some positives for Villa during the early stages of the season. But Jenas makes a great point that Emery may have to tweak his game plan for the bigger games away from home.