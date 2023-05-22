Jermaine Jenas unhappy with Leeds players after what they did at full-time











MOTD2 pundit Jermaine Jenas has criticised the Leeds players after they lost to West Ham United at the weekend.

Leeds threw away a lead to lose comfortably to the Hammers. It now means anything but a win on the final day sends Leeds back into the Championship. Indeed, even a win won’t matter if Everton win their game.

The Whites have been poor all season. And a dejected looking group of players and staff at full-time showed just how much the season had taken out of them.

However, Jenas was not impressed with what he saw.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Jenas slams Leeds players for body language

Speaking on BBC’s MOTD2 last night, Jenas was analysing how the Leeds players appeared at full-time.

And Jenas admitted he was not impressed with what he perceived to be a group of players effectively looking like they’d given up on the job.

“With regards to body language after the game I saw players on their knees, dejected – almost accepted that they are going down. And then the messaging from the manager and from the players, all I can hope is that the internal message is very different,” Jenas said.



“It’s quite damning and I don’t know if it’s reverse phycology but it’s very strange.”

Leeds face Tottenham on the final day while Everton take on Bournemouth. Leicester, meanwhile, have to win at Newcastle tonight to get themselves back into the mix as well.

Leeds will go down

The odds are stacked against Leeds here now. Everton will fancy their chances of beating Bournemouth on the final day and that will simply nullify anything Leeds do.

Of course, Spurs at home is a good game to have as well. Ryan Mason’s side have thrown in the towel this season and Leeds, if they play well, can easily beat them.

But Jenas makes a good point here. The Leeds players looked beaten. And going into the weekend, it’s a worrying time for the Elland Road faithful.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images