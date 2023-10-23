Jermaine Jenas couldn’t quite believe how West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta approached a pivotal game with Aston Villa yesterday.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day 2, Jenas said that Paqueta looked to just be strolling around the pitch half-heartedly.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

And whilst Jenas recognised how brilliant the Brazilian has been for West Ham this year, he thought it was a really poor day.

Jenas said: “Paqueta here, I mean what a player he is, he’s been brilliant for West Ham.

“But you can’t do this…for me, he just strolled around today.

“He looked like he was in one of those moods where if you get me the ball I might do something special, if not then, you know, you get that side of me.”

And whilst it was a frustrating day all round for West Ham, David Moyes seems unlikely to accept such an attitude.

Perhaps Moyes will just see it as a poor day for West Ham, but it is hard to argue with Jenas’ observations on Paqueta’s output.

The Hammers do now face a mid-week trip to Greece to face Olympiacos, and will surely be excited by the chance to better their performance.

Jenas thought Paqueta looked uninterested for West Ham

Of course, one player who did find a way to score was Jarrod Bowen.

Although there was a big chunk of fortune, it’s certainly not a surprise to see the England international getting his name on the score sheet again.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

And Bowen may now perhaps be eyeing a central striker role following a slightly barren run for both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings.

Antonio is still doing a lot of good work for Moyes, but Ings does now seem very out of favour.

Perhaps Moyes wouldn’t have been too pleased to see Gianluca Scamacca scoring at Wembley against England last week.

Nonetheless, The Hammers do still have a squad well equipped for success this season.

But Jenas will point out that West Ham can’t afford Paqueta to have too many more displays like he did at Villa Park.