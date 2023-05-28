Jermaine Jenas thinks two Leeds United players could now leave after being relegated











Jermaine Jenas believes Jack Harrison and Rodrigo Moreno are the two players who could end up leaving Leeds United after they were relegated today.

Leeds suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Tottenham at Elland Road which ultimately sealed their fate.

Sam Allardyce’s men conceded goals at the beginning of each half and despite pulling one back through Jack Harrison, their defending ultimately proved costly on the day.

Of course, even if Leeds did pick up three points today, they would have still dropped down to the Championship due to both Everton and Leicester City picking up wins.

It’s set to be an interesting summer at Elland Road and many players will be facing an uncertain future.

The Whites have some talented players in their squad and some may be keen to stay in England’s top flight.

And Jermaine Jenas has told BT Sport that he thinks Rodrigo and Harrison are likely to attract interest this summer.

Jenas thinks Harrison and Rodrigo could leave

Jenas was co-commentating on today’s game and he feels Rodrigo and Harrison are the ‘only’ two players who could leave this summer.

“One of the things they have going for them is there’s only a couple of players you’d try and pluck from this group,” the former Spurs man said.

“Jack Harrison’s one you’d have a look at and obviously Rodrigo is another. I think there’s some quality within the group and I’m sure there’ll be some cheeky bids going in here and there.

“But they’re a group of reasonably good players that could bounce back if they get it right.”

Harrison and Rodrigo will undoubtedly attract interest from Premier League sides ahead of the summer.

Rodrigo finished off the campaign as Leeds’ top goalscorer as he netted an impressive 13 goals in 30 games in the Premier League.

As for Harrison, he has already come close to leaving Elland Road as he nearly joined Leicester back in January.

The 26-year-old has also been linked to the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham in the past. But Leeds will also be wary of interest in the likes of Tyler Adams, who was enjoying a brilliant campaign before picking up a season-ending injury.

Nevertheless, Leeds boast a talented side and while there will undoubtedly be departures this summer, many of their younger players may benefit from a season in the Championship.

