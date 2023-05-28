Jermaine Jenas thinks Tottenham have easy decision to make over £30m player’s future











Jermaine Jenas thinks Tottenham Hotspur should snap up Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent basis this summer as his loan spell is officially set to end.

Tottenham ended a difficult campaign with a rare win away from home as they thrashed Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road. Harry Kane starred on the day as he netted twice to take his tally to 30 in the Premier League this season.

Pedro Porro and Lucas Moura wrapped up what was a comfortable win for Spurs after Jack Harrison’s consolation effort threatened to make things uncomfortable.

Tottenham are facing a crucial summer ahead as they bid to replace Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici after a disappointing campaign.

But their squad is arguably in need of a massive overhaul, with many players facing uncertain futures in north London.

Kulusevski has enjoyed an 18-month loan spell at Tottenham after making the switch from Juventus and he really impressed during his first few months at the club.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Spurs have the option to make his move permanent this summer for a fee worth around £30 million.

And despite a disappointing campaign for Kulusevski this time around, Jenas would like to see his old side take up that option.

Jenas wants Tottenham to sign Kulusevski

Speaking on BT Sport during Tottenham’s win over Leeds today, Jenas was asked if Tottenham should snap up Kulusevski permanently this summer.

“I’d like to think so,” the former Spurs man said. “This year’s been an anomaly.

“They’ve been poor as a club obviously and we’ve not seen the best of Dejan Kulusevski but there was no doubt that last year some of the stuff he was doing, you’d still like to have him in your squad. He’s a young player as well, people don’t realise that.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

It would be a massive surprise if Tottenham passed up on the opportunity to sign Kulusevski this summer.

The 23-year-old has already shown he has huge potential, particularly during the second-half of last season.

He hasn’t been at his best this season but it’s difficult to name a single Spurs player who has apart from Harry Kane, of course.

You get the feeling there is plenty more to come from Kulusevski and if Tottenham do decide to make his move a permanent one, they will be hopeful a new manager can get the best out of him.

Show all