Jermaine Jenas has criticised Tottenham and their players after they were beaten by Bournemouth in the Premier League yesterday.

An injury time winner sent the Cherries fans into raptures and ensured Gary O’Neil’s men now have a more than genuine chance of beating the drop.

For Tottenham, it was yet another day of misery. In fact, with the booing of Davinson Sanchez and a toxic atmosphere in general, it could even go down as the worst day of the season so far.

Tottenham had a number of players well out of sorts yesterday. The defence was all over the place and in attack, it seemed very much like a case of just hoping Kane or Son produce something.

And speaking on BBC’s MOTD, former Spurs midfielder Jenas picked up on a poor simple pass from Davinson Sanchez as an example of how bad Tottenham have become.

“With the ball, look how sloppy that pass is from Davinson Sanchez, and how slow it is. It’s like what’s the plan here. Are we trying to get the ball into the channel? Into Harry Kane? It’s just embarrassing,” Jenas said.

While Sanchez was the man to be booed off by Tottenham fans, he was simply the fall guy for another dreadful team performance.

TBR’s View: Stellini appointment was pointless

This has to go down as one of Daniel Levy’s biggest mistakes. Keeping with a man who has basically carried on with the same principles and style as Antonio Conte is baffling.

Stellini came out – like Conte used to – and blamed the players after the game. It’s not going to help anyone and Spurs’ hopes of a top four finish now seem low.

Once again, Tottenham are going to be in rebuild mode this summer. More money will be spent, and it will be down to yet another new manager to sort things out.