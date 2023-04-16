Jermaine Jenas slams Cristian Stellini for having zero impact at Tottenham











Tottenham were beaten by Bournemouth yesterday in yet another miserable day of Premier League action for the North London outfit.

Despite scoring late on through Arnaut Danjuma, Spurs allowed Bournemouth one more chance deep into injury time and that chance was duly taken.

For interim boss Crsitian Stellini, it was another nightmare day at the office. Stellini has taken the reins from Antonio Conte but at the moment, things are very much the same.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And speaking on the BBC’s MOTD, former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas slammed the Tottenham coach for not doing anything differently since being given his chance.

“I can’t understand why Cristian Stellini has come into this job and decided to play exactly the same way that Antonio Conte was playing. It was a real opportunity for him to come in and go ‘let’s play on the front foot, play with some energy, get these fans up’ and he’s just doing the same thing. It’s pointless,” Jenas said.

Tottenham are now behind in the race for the top four, even though Newcastle had been soundly beaten earlier in the day.

TBR’s View: Stellini criticism is justified already

It must be infuriating being a Tottenham fan right now. They have seen Antonio Conte moved on and are basically having to sit through the same football. In fact, it’s arguably worse.

Stellini – like Jenas suggests – is effectively blowing his chance to show people what he can do as a manager.

He has done nothing differently and the critics are bang on. If Tottenham are to go into the top four race again and look a real threat, then Stellini simply has to change something.

Jenas was obviously furious watching his former club. And in a way, he is just one example of how the Spurs fans must be feeling right now.