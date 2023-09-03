Jermaine Jenas says one Newcastle player simply wasn’t good enough vs Brighton

Jermaine Jenas has slammed Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar for his role in Brighton’s third goal at the Amex Stadium yesterday.

Jenas was speaking on Match of the Day last night and labelled Schar’s attempted block as simply ‘not good enough’.

Newcastle fell to a 3-1 defeat to Roberto De Zerbi’s men after a brilliant hat-trick from Evan Ferguson.

The Magpies have now lost three consecutive games in the Premier League after suffering defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

Eddie Howe’s men created plenty of chances against Brighton on Saturday evening but were the architects of their own downfall due to some questionable defending.

And it’s fair to say that Jenas wasn’t impressed with Fabian Schar’s role in Ferguson’s hat-trick goal.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Jenas on Schar

Speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas labelled Newcastle’s defending for Brighton’s third of the evening as ‘horrendous’.

“The third mistake, this is just horrendous defending,” he said. “There are five defenders around Ferguson.

“Watch this from Schar – he just hangs out a leg. That’s not good enough.

“For a centre half in any side in the Premier League, that hanging out of a leg to block a shot is poor.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Schar did end up getting something on Ferguson’s effort, but the deflection left Nick Pope helpless to prevent the third goal.

The 31-year-old has been a standout performer under Eddie Howe and was key to Newcastle’s success last season.

But he didn’t enjoy his best game at the Amex last night and Jenas makes a great point about the defending for Brighton’s third goal.

Newcastle will probably benefit from a break now as the players head off on international duty for the next week.

While it hasn’t been an ideal start for Howe, there will be no need to panic after just four games. Newcastle were unfortunate to lose against Liverpool last weekend but with expectations raised after a brilliant season last time out, they will have to start picking up wins after the international break.