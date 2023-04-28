Jermaine Jenas praises 'sensational' £45m Tottenham player against Manchester United











Tottenham produced a stirring comeback to snatch a 2-2 draw with Manchester United last night to round off the week’s Premier League action.

Despite a dismal first opening 45 minutes, Spurs rallied and could have won the game as well. Goals from Pedro Porro and then Heung-Min Son ensured they took a share of the spoils.

For Tottenham and new interim boss Ryan Mason, it was the first step to recovering after their atrocious loss at Newcastle at the weekend.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Watching on in the BT Sport studio last night was former midfielder Jermaine Jenas. And at the end of the game, Jenas found time to praise the goal from new signing Pedro Porro.

“Technically this is sensational, I can’t tell you how difficult it is to execute this. The touch is very good, to get the top spin on the ball was very important because he had to get it up and over Eriksen. Technically he’s a top player,” Jenas said.

Porro had once again looked off the pace in the first half. However, with Tottenham on the front foot more his qualities started to show in the second period.

TBR’s View: Pedro Porro showing some good signs for Tottenham v Manchester United

Porro was never really signed as a defensive full-back. He was brought in to help going Tottenham going forward and at times against Manchester United, he did just that.

The pacey wing-back showed his class with the finish and he will have been frustrated to have been taken off.

However, this is a good platform for Porro to build on. He’s shown some good glimpses at times and Mason will be hoping he can get the best from his man between now and the end of May.

Tottenham in general will be happy with the point. Porro, then, can also be happy with his own latest effort.