Jermaine Jenas left stunned after what 23-year-old Tottenham player did against Leeds United











Jermaine Jenas was left seriously impressed by a piece of skill Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski produced today.

Leeds headed into the game knowing that only three points would keep them in the Premier League, but they got off to the worst possible start.

Tottenham raced into an early lead at Elland Road thanks to another clinical piece of finishing from Harry Kane.

The Whites did bounce back well from the early setback as they created some decent opportunities, with Robin Koch going close just moments after Kane’s opener.

But it was a moment of magic from Dejan Kulusevski which impressed Jermaine Jenas on BT Sport today.

Jenas on Kulusevski

Kulusevski produced an excellent piece of skill to beat Adam Forshaw on the halfway line in the 14th minute.

The 23-year-old was taken out by Forshaw straight after and Jenas initially thought Kulusevski had dived.

But after realising there was clear contact between the players, he heaped praise on the Tottenham winger.

“The turn was sensational from Kulusevski but when I looked at Anthony Taylor I honestly thought he was going to book him then,” Jenas said while co-commentating on the game.

Leeds continued to create half-chances during the opening period but struggled to carve out a guilt-edge opportunity.

It certainly suited Spurs taking an early lead as it allowed them to soak up pressure and hit Sam Allardyce’s side on the counter-attack.

Spurs’ front-three looked dangerous during the opening 45 minutes and Kulusevski was picking up the ball in some brilliant areas.

It’s fair to say that the Swede hasn’t enjoyed the best campaign as he’s struggled for form since the World Cup. But he’s looked bright over the past couple of games and Spurs will be hoping he gets back to his best under a new manager.

Spurs quickly doubled their lead at the beginning of the second-half after some brilliant work from Harry Kane.

The Englishman flicked the ball over Maximilian Wober’s head before picking out Pedro Porro, who produced an excellent finish.

Leeds did pull a goal back through Jack Harrison. But Kane’s 30th league goal of the campaign ensured Tottenham ended a difficult season with a rare win away from home, before Lucas Moura also signed off in style with a brilliant solo effort.

