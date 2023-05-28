Jermaine Jenas left seriously impressed with £25m Tottenham player today











Jermaine Jenas was left seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma during the first-half at Elland Road today.

Tottenham got off to a dream start against Leeds United as Harry Kane bagged his 29th Premier League goal of the season.

The 29-year-old finished off a well-worked Spurs move as he linked up with Heung-Min Son once again.

Leeds did create some openings after going behind, but they struggled to create a clear-cut opportunity after Robin Koch went close just moments after Kane’s effort.

Spurs soaked up plenty of pressure throughout the first-half but Jermaine Jenas was particularly impressed with Bissouma’s display for Spurs.

The 26-year-old was given the nod once again in midfield, despite Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s return to the matchday squad.

And after an encouraging display against Brentford last week, Jenas feels Bissouma was ‘bossing it’ during the first-half at Leeds.

Jenas impressed with Bissouma display

Speaking while co-commentating on today’s game on BT Sport, Jenas praised Bissouma after he tracked Maximilian Wober’s run and stopped an attempted cross.

“It’s good from Bissouma though,” Jenas said. “He’s been bossing it in that midfield for the last 20 minutes.”

Bissouma has endured a difficult debut campaign at Spurs as he initially struggled to break into the side under Antonio Conte.

He also picked up an ankle injury back in February, around the same time that Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

But he’s put in a couple of eye-catching displays right at the end of the campaign and Spurs will be hoping the best is yet to come from the Mali international.

Spurs picked up a rare away win today as two goals from Harry Kane and Pedro Porro’s effort ensured they finished off a miserable campaign with three points.

