Jermaine Jenas left bemused by what £4m Tottenham defender did vs Manchester United

Jermaine Jenas slated Tottenham Hotspur star Eric Dier for his defending during the match against Manchester United.

Spurs’ interim manager Ryan Mason desperately needed to get off to a good start in his second stint as interim manager. This was not the case as the North London side conceded two goals in the first half.

Tottenham need to try and turn their form around desperately. If they do not, they will most likely miss a Champions League spot.

The atmosphere isn’t great among the fan base, with many in the home crowd chanting to get rid of chairman Daniel Levy.

Jermaine Jenas slates Tottenham defender Eric Dier

Manchester United looked like they were going to have a 1-0 lead at halftime. This was not the case as a counter attack saw Rasfhord through on goal and he doubled the score.

Jenas slated Dier for his involvement in conceding the goal. At halftime, Jenas told BT Sport’s live match coverage (27/04/2023): “I don’t know what Eric Dier is thinking here. You have to get your hand on him, you have to push him in the direction he is going.

“His obsession to constantly back off, I can only put it down to in his mind that he’s got a lack of pace and he’s panicking. At that point there Rashford is going away from goal, on his weaker side, you have to get your hand on him, you have to move him.”

The English defender, who signed from Sporting Lisbon for £4million, has not been at his best this season. The Rashford goal shows how poor he has been.

Dier has started the majority of games for Spurs this season. In the Premier League, they have conceded over 50 goals and this gives them one of the worst defensive records in the division.

Poor defending from Dier is happening far too much and the club will need to make some defensive signings in the summer if they want to battle for top four next season.

