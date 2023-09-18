Jermaine Jenas left amazed by what £21m Arsenal did vs Everton yesterday

Jermaine Jenas has singled out Leandro Trossard for praise after the forward produced an ‘absolutely sensational’ finish for Arsenal yesterday.

The Gunners picked up a 1-0 win at Goodison Park on Sunday and ended their poor run of form away to Everton.

Mikel Arteta’s men dominated throughout the game but were left frustrated until Trossard produced a moment of magic in the 70th minute.

The Belgian forward replaced the injured Gabriel Martinelli early in the first half after the Brazilian thought he had given Arsenal an early lead.

But Eddie Nketiah was judged to have been offside in the build-up to the goal and Martinelli was forced off just moments after.

Trossard stepped up in Martinelli’s absence and grabbed what turned out to be the deciding goal.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka linked up brilliantly down the right-hand side after taking a short corner.

Saka then squared the ball back to Trossard, who guided his effort into the far corner past Jordan Pickford. And it’s fair to say his finish impressed Jermaine Jenas.

Jenas on Trossard

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Jenas discussed Arsenal’s corner routine for the goal and singled out Trossard for praise.

He said: “This is exactly what they do here. Once that ball comes out to the edge of the box where they should have someone [there], Everton are now on the move.

“This is where Arsenal are at their best – one and two-touch play. The finish from Trossard is absolutely sensational.”

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Trossard put in an encouraging display yesterday and has proven to be a quality option for Arteta over the past nine months.

The 28-year-old made the switch to Arsenal from Brighton back in January for a fee worth £21 million plus add-ons.

Martinelli’s injury will undoubtedly be a huge blow for Arsenal ahead of a busy week. But Trossard has stepped up for Arsenal when required over the past few months and he did so once again yesterday.