Jermaine Jenas impressed with Tottenham star Harry Kane despite Milan defeat











Jermaine Jenas was left impressed with Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane’s work-rate during their Champions League defeat to AC Milan.

Spurs were held to a goalless draw at home to the Serie A champions last night after a lacklustre display.

Antonio Conte’s men struggled to create clear-cut chances and Kane was feeding on scraps as he tried to propel his team into the quarter-finals.

The 29-year-old had one opportunity in the dying moments of the game as he was denied by Mike Maignan after a glancing header.

Spurs exited Europe with a whimper, but Jenas was at least impressed with Kane’s efforts off the ball.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Jenas praises Kane’s work-rate

Speaking on BT Sport, Jenas highlighted Kane’s impressive work-rate in the 82nd minute of the game.

The England captain had just won a free-kick after he cleverly invited Pierre Kalulu into making a challenge.

And Jenas said that Kane hadn’t stopped putting in the hard yards all night, despite Tottenham’s underwhelming display.

“He’s not stopped running tonight, Harry Kane,” the former Spurs man said. “And he’s waiting for that half of a challenge there, from Kalulu and he gets it.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Kane certainly can’t be faulted for his desire last night, but as a striker it is difficult to make an impact on the game without the required service.

He will undoubtedly be ruing the missed opportunity in the final moments of the game, but he did well to even guide the header on target as the ball was behind him.

It’ll be interesting to see where Kane goes from here as he faces yet another trophyless season with Spurs.

He’s made it clear that he wants to compete for the biggest honours and Spurs seem miles off at this moment in time.

