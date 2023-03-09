Jermaine Jenas finds two words to describe Ivan Perisic after his latest performance for Tottenham











Jermaine Jenas has described Ivan Perisic’s latest performance for Tottenham Hotspur as ‘very ineffective’ after Spurs crashed out of the Champions League last night.

Perisic was given the nod by Antonio Conte at left wing-back against AC Milan, but he was eventually replaced by Pedro Porro in the second-half.

The 34-year-old has really struggled since returning from the World Cup and he put in yet another underwhelming display last night.

Porro certainly offered more of an attacking threat after he came on, with Emerson Royal switching to left wing-back. The change didn’t impact Tottenham’s fortunes though as they were held to a goalless draw, which saw them crash out of Europe.

After the Spaniard was brought on for Perisic in the 53rd minute, Jenas said he wasn’t impressed with the Croatian’s display.

Jenas uses two words to describe Perisic’s performance

“No big surprise that. He’s been very ineffective,” Jenas said while co-commentating on BT Sport last night.

Perisic wasn’t the only player who underperformed last night but his form over the past few weeks has been a cause for concern for Spurs.

The former Inter Milan man was brought in to provide Spurs with a genuine attacking threat down the left-hand side. His crossing has been exceptional at times, but even that part of his game is failing him of late.

The veteran just doesn’t seem to have the required athleticism to play in the role at Spurs and it’s very rare that you see him beat his man.

Jenas was right on the money with his comments last night and it was no surprise to see Perisic replaced early in the second-half.

With Ryan Sessegnon currently sidelined, Conte has a lack of options for the spot on the left-hand side and he may even be forced to use Ben Davies in the position if Perisic continues to underperform.

