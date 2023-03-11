Jermaine Jenas baffled by Klopp's Darwin Nunez decision in Liverpool v Bournemouth











Liverpool summed their inconsistent season up this afternoon as they lost to Bournemouth, just a week after hammering Manchester United.

The Reds were simply not at it against a Cherries side who were determined to get something from the game all day.

Jurgen Klopp saw his side fail to create a lot of chances, while Mo Salah also missed a golden chance as he missed the target with a penalty.

Liverpool failed to ignite really. And that included the front three of Salah, Gakpo and Nunez, who had done so well against United.

Photo by Alex Livesey – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

However, BT Sport’s Jermaine Jenas was still confused over Klopp’s decision to take Nunez off in the second half, as he spoke on commentary about the decision.

“I’m still not sure about the decision to take Darwin Nunez off. He was still offering a threat running in behind,” Jenas said.

Nunez had been playing really well of late and like Cody Gakpo, enjoyed his best day in a Reds shirt last weekend.

He wasn’t quite at full tilt today. However, there were others who were struggling for Liverpool too, meaning Nunez can count himself unlucky to have been dragged.

TBR’s View: Klopp could have taken Nunez or others off

Jenas makes a good point on Nunez’s threat in behind but in all honesty, Jurgen Klopp could have taken any player off today.

The Reds just were not at it at all and Bournemouth more than warranted their three points in the end. For Liverpool, it was just a complete nightmare after what should have been a springboard last week.

Once again, Klopp is left looking for a reaction from his players. Liverpool have Real Madrid this week. And a similar performance from this side could see them hammered. Then again, they might just turn up like they did against United.