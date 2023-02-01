Jermaine Jenas and Pascal Chimbonda react after Tottenham sign Pedro Porro











Tottenham Hotspur finally completed the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon last night, and Spurs old-boys Jermaine Jenas and Pascal Chimbonda are delighted.

Spurs went into transfer deadline day desperate to sign a new right-wing-back. Porro was their priority target, and just 10 minutes before the window shut, they announced his arrival.

Jenas, Chimbonda and every Spurs fan out there are pleased with the signing.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Jermaine Jenas and Pascal Chimbonda react after Tottenham sign Pedro Porro

Right-wing-back has been a problem position for Tottenham for quite some time now.

Spurs have brought in Matt Doherty, Emerson Royal and Djed Spence in recent years, but the issue has still remained for one reason or another.

Emerson has struggled with the pace of the Premier League, Doherty has had his fair share of injury issues and young Spence just does not have the trust of his manager.

That made a move for a new player in that position an absolute necessity, and after terminating Doherty’s contract and sending Spence on loan to Rennes, Spurs announced that Porro had completed his move to the club.

Under one of their posts about Porro on Instagram, Jenas and Chimbonda, who played over 300 games combined for Tottenham back in the day, delivered their verdict.

“Player,” Chimbonda wrote, while Jenas commented: “Baller!”

TBR View:

Porro is the perfect player for Antonio Conte’s system.

The 23-year-old is good going forward and fairly solid at the back. He’ll offer much better balance up and down the right flank, and he’s definitely a massive upgrade over Emerson.

Speaking about his move, Porro told Spurs’ official website yesterday that he “can bring a lot of character and personality to this team.” Fans will be hoping that will be the case.

Tottenham take on Manchester City in the Premier League next, and Porro is in line to make his debut.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all