Jermaine Beckford says he told Junior Firpo he'd score for Leeds v Southampton











Leeds United got themselves a huge win against Southampton this afternoon thanks to a rare goal from Junior Firpo.

The former Barcelona man got the crucial strike in front of a raucous Elland Road crowd to breathe new life into Leeds’ season and given Javi Gracia his first win in his first game.

It was a must-win game of the highest proportions for Leeds at home and in the end, they just delivered. For Firpo, it was a rare moment in the attacking third and he’ll be delighted to be the hero.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

And according to former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford, who was watching on for the BBC, Firpo’s goal was something he told him would happen when he saw him at the club this week.

“Absolutely humongous goal for Leeds. Leeds have dominated this game and should have been more clinical,” Beckford said.

“I told Junior Firpo he’d score when I was there yesterday!”

Leeds climbed out of the relegation zone with the win as Everton lost at home to Aston Villa. It will seem like a massive week for the Whites, who had been struggling for anything recently.

TBR’s View: Leeds and Gracia can be delighted

In a game lacking big moments and often, high quality, it was typical that it came down to a player who doesn’t normally bag to seal the deal.

Firpo has had quite a frustrating time of things since signing from Barcelona but he delivered today when it mattered the most.

Crucially as well, Firpo was part of a defensive line keeping a clean sheet. And if Leeds can do that more often than not between now and the season’s end, then they might just pick up enough points to survive.