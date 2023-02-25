Jermaine Beckford raves about Wilfried Gnonto for Leeds against Southampton











Leeds United are pushing along against Southampton this afternoon after an impressive enough first half in Javi Gracia’s first game.

The Whites are desperate for the win and Gracia has clearly sent his team out with a clear plan and way of going about their business. The Elland Road crowd have responded too, and Leeds have largely been on top in the opening 45 minutes.

Of course, Leeds still need to ensure they hit the back of the net. They’ll need their main attacking players to be at it in the second 45.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

But one man who has impressed the onlooking Jermaine Beckford so far is young forward Wilfried Gnonto. Watching on for the BBC, Beckford labelled Gnonto as ‘fantastic’ for his opening 45 minutes.

“Leeds look really good. Gnonto has been fantastic, so positive. It is very Leeds dominated but Southampton look organised,” Beckford commented.

Gnonto has been something of a breath of fresh air for Leeds this season. He scored a brilliant goal at Old Trafford recently and looks to be one of the signings of the season.

Leeds, then, will hope Gnonto can find the net again in the second period.

TBR’s View: Gnonto could have to win it for Leeds

For all the good play from Leeds and Gnonto here, it remains at 0-0 and it’s not a result Leeds want.

Gracia will be happy enough with how his side have played so far. But they need that goal and they might need to call on Gnonto to provide it.

If he can, then he’ll be even further on his way to cementing himself as a Leeds legend in the making.