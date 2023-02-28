Jermaine Beckford delivers verdict on disallowed Georginio Rutter goal in Leeds trip to Fulham











Leeds United cult hero and BBC Sport pundit Jermaine Beckford has criticised the “ridiculous” decision to disallow Georginio Rutter’s goal against Fulham.

The Elland Road record signing looked to have grabbed his first goal for Leeds in the FA Cup fifth-round clash at Craven Cottage.

Rutter tapped in a rebound from Marek Rodak’s save in the 14th minute of the match. The game was still goalless at that point.

Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images

However, Weston Mckennie appeared to have given Harry Wilson a nudge in the back. The goal was ruled out almost immediately.

Referee Chris Kavanagh awarded Fulham a free-kick. VAR official Michael Salisbury also sided with the on-field decision.

Leeds went on to concede just six minutes later, Joao Palhinha rifling home from long range to put the Cottagers in the lead.

‘It’s soft’

The Whites trailed at half-time, and Beckford wasn’t happy with the decision to rule out Rutter’s opener.

“The disallowed goal is ridiculous, if you ask me,” he said on BBC One, via the BBC Sport website.

“These things happen everywhere on the pitch. It’s soft.”

Micah Richards agreed with Beckford, also suggesting Wilson’s reaction played a part in the officials’ decision.

“I think it is soft to disallow the goal,” said Richards.

“The ref sees a little push and I think he has to give it for the reaction of Harry Wilson.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Danny Murphy felt it was a foul, but was unsure whether VAR would’ve disallowed the goal on its own.

“The more I see it, the more I think it’s a foul,” he said. “But I don’t think VAR would have done anything about it.”

Things went from bad to worse for Leeds in the second half, as Fulham doubled their advantage.

Manor Solomon curled home from the edge of the box in the 56th minute of the match.

Leeds fought hard to try and get back into the game, with several players all registering chances.

McKennie, Jack Harrison and Brenden Aaronson all tried their luck, but to no avail.

Late on in the match, Crysencio Summerville dragged an effort off target.

Fulham managed to hang on and reached the quarter-finals of the competition at Leeds’ expense.

Bad luck

Leeds gave a decent account of themselves for the most part and it’s a shame with how things went.

There wasn’t much the Whites back line could do against two wonder-goals from the opposition.

However, the Leeds front line struggled for the most part, with not much end product.

At the same time, bad luck played a part.

Had Leeds taken the lead, we could be talking about a completely different game.

The Whites will need to dust themselves off and prepare for Saturday’s trip to Chelsea.