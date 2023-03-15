Jermain Defoe says Tottenham could have two 'superstars' coming through the ranks











Jermain Defoe has now been praising a number of the youngsters coming through the Tottenham Hotspur academy.

Defoe was speaking to Sports Mole on a wide range of topics as he looks to move into management.

The prolific forward spent some of the best years of his career at White Hart Lane.

After coming through Charlton’s academy, Defoe burst onto the scene as West Ham before joining Tottenham.

His two separate spells at the club saw him make more than 350 appearances for Spurs, scoring 143 goals.

It’s an impressive record that helped earn him regular England call-ups and a season of Champions League football.

Defoe is now back at Tottenham coaching some of the club’s more exciting youngsters.

Spurs have a decent track record of bringing through some fantastic players.

The obvious example in the squad right now is Harry Kane, who has already broken every scoring record going at the club.

The likes of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga have also made it to the first-team, while Harry Winks was also an academy graduate.

Defoe impressed by Tottenham youngsters

Speaking to Sports Mole about the latest crop of young players at Spurs, Defoe said: “There are a few good ones to be honest.

“I don’t want to name names because there’s so many of them and I hate just picking individuals, but there are a few that have really excited me since I’ve been in.”

“They’re really young – a couple of Under-15 players that are playing in the Under-18s – there are a few that really excite me, and it’s nice to see that next generation coming through.

“Hopefully one day these are the next superstars and these are the ones that will play for Tottenham one day.”

Although he doesn’t name any names, one 15-year-old who has impressed at that level is Mikey Moore.

The England under-16 international is a prolific scorer, and has already played in the UEFA Youth League, a competition designed for 19-year-olds.

There’s already been speculation surrounding his future, although it’s understood he’s happy at the club.

Defoe will hope he can pass on his knowledge to Moore and Tottenham’s other youngsters while at the club.

However, he’s likely to have much loftier ambitions in his coaching career and will hope this is just a springboard onto his next job.

