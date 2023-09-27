Jermain Defoe says there aren’t many who can do what Arsenal 22-year-old does

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has been praised by Jermain Defoe, who thinks the Gunners ace has an increasingly rare skillset.

The pundit was speaking on Premier League Productions (25/09/23 at 5:10 pm) about the 22-year-old Arsenal star after the North London derby.

Saka helped the Gunners open the scoring on Sunday and had the better of Destiny Udogie for much of the afternoon.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

For the Gunners’ opener, he cut onto his left foot and fired an effort which deflected off Cristian Romero and went into the back of the net.

‘So difficult to stop’

Defoe reckons that Spurs, especially Udogie and Brennan Johnson, made a mistake by allowing Bukayo Saka to get one-v-one.

The duo appeared to follow the overlapping run of Ben White, rather than Saka.

Defoe believes the England international forward is now a “specialist” in one-v-one situations, which is rare nowadays.

“You have to speak in that situation, especially when someone like Saka gets into there,” said the former Spurs ace.

“We see it so many times when he comes inside and he finds that top corner.

“He is a one-v-one specialist. There’s not too many in the game now.

Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

“When he gets into them areas, he is so difficult to stop when he comes inside.

“And when he does come inside, he seems to make the right decision.”

Our view

It’s amazing to think Saka has just turned 22, considering how much he has done already in the game.

He’s not far off the 200-appearance mark for Arsenal, and has already won 30 England caps.

Saka has a huge career ahead of him in the game and, if all goes well, could become one of the league’s all-time greats.