Jermain Defoe says one of his old Tottenham teammates was brutal in training

Jermain Defoe has now been reminiscing about the period in which Tottenham Hotspur signed Wilson Palacios under Harry Redknapp.

Defoe was speaking on ‘Football Firsts’ on the BBC Sounds and remarked about the impact Palacios had in training.

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

The former Spurs striker admitted that he was very excited when he heard talk of the club signing Honduran, given his tough reputation.

And Defoe certainly wasn’t disappointed when Palacios arrived at Tottenham.

He said: “There was one right, Wilson Palacios. In those times he was eating people up.

“We were linked with him, and I was excited about this, Tottenham – I thought we needed someone like that.

“We could all play, but we need someone like that in the team.

“I was excited about it. But that first session, he must have clamped someone.

“We have all turned around and gone ‘woah’. You know when you are at certain clubs, at Tottenham we were all nice, everyone could play.

“When he came in it was something completely different.

“He just ran over a smashed someone, smashed someone again, and I looked at Harry and thought yeah, I was buzzing. I was just like this is just next level.”

Defoe may think Tottenham could use a player like Palacios today

Although Ange Postecoglou’s team have made brilliant progress this season, there are still some huge tests to come.

It will be easy to get carried away for Spurs fans, everything is so rosy right now, but it’ll be interesting to see which characters stand up when moments do get tough.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It’s all been fairly rosy thus far, but there’s bound to be tough days for Ange’s side.

And when looking at the Tottenham squad, fans will hope that both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven can prove steely characters in those tough moments.

The centre-back partnership has been lauded as one that can be in place for five years or so by Gary Mabbutt.

And Jermain Defoe will surely be hoping that Tottenham do have some tough personalities like Palacios who can mix things up if it does get too ‘nice’.

There’s a long season ahead, but Spurs do look well equipped.