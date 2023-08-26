Jermain Defoe left seriously unimpressed with 26-year-old Tottenham player’s shooting today

Jermain Defoe was left seriously unimpressed with Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison’s finishing today.

Spurs travelled to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday looking to build on a positive start to the Ange Postecoglou era.

Tottenham put in an assured first-half display and were unfortunate to only head into the break with a 1-0 lead.

James Maddison finished off a sweeping Spurs move in the 17th minute after a delightful through ball from Pape Matar Sarr.

It was another frustrating half for Richarlison though as the Brazilian went close on a couple of occasions.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

The 26-year-old’s first opportunity was after another well-worked Spurs move but he was unable to get the ball out of his feet.

His second opportunity of the game came at the back post from a Maddison corner, but he was unable to direct his header on target.

And it’s fair to say that former Spurs man Jermain Defoe was unimpressed with the Brazilian’s finishing.

Speaking to the Premier League’s official website, Defoe believes Richarlison should have done better with his second opportunity of the game.

“For me he has to score with that header,” he said. “I didn’t score many headers, but that’s pretty much an open goal.”

Richarlison was replaced by Ivan Perisic in the 60th minute after another frustrating afternoon for the Brazilian.

The former Everton man is yet to score this season and after missing a couple of chances today, his performances will only come under even more scrutiny.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

Nevertheless, Spurs have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season and it’s still early days in terms of Postecoglou’s reign.

Tottenham netted their second of the afternoon shortly after Richarlison came off as Dejan Kulusevski scored his first goal of the season.

Spurs have now picked up two wins from a possible three to start the campaign and Postecoglou will undoubtedly be delighted with the early days of his tenure.