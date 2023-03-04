Phil Hay explains what will keep Javi Gracia as Leeds manager this summer











Leeds United and Javi Gracia could remain together after the season finishes, but only if certain conditions are met.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay anyway, who has told fans what to expect from Leeds and Gracia at the end of the current campaign.

Leeds are currently fighting to stay in the Premier League. Gracia has been tasked with keeping them up, taking the reins from Jesse Marsch.

Of course, eyes are already on the future. And according to Hay, Gracia is likely to remain in charge at Elland Road, just as long as he comfortably guides them to PL safety.

“The initial stage of Gracia’s contract runs to the end of this season, with the obvious target of keeping Leeds in the Premier League. If he does that convincingly the club will consider extending his stay,” Hay told fans for The Athletic.

“Gracia would also be minded to take an extension too. It was quite telling last week when he said that he didn’t want to be here simply because he had a contract — but if his tenure feels settled then I’d be surprised if the club were tempted to shake things up again. If Leeds are relegated then it’s going to be a summer of major change, let’s face it. All bets are off.

TBR’s View: Javi Gracia has to keep Leeds up

The task is a simple one for the experienced Spanish manager. He either keeps Leeds up and keeps in a job, or he doesn’t and is out of work again.

It’s hard to see Leeds keeping Gracia if he can’t stop the rot. That would essentially mean he has failed, and the Leeds board would probably question keeping him on.

Gracia just needs to get the job done really. And if he can, then he will reap the rewards.

