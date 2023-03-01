Javi Gracia seriously impressed by Rasmus Kristensen despite Leeds loss last night











Leeds United manager Javi Gracia has singled out defender Rasmus Kristensen for praise after last night’s defeat.

Javi Gracia was speaking to the press, via Leeds Live, after their 2-0 loss at the hands of Fulham.

It was another frustrating evening in front of goal for Leeds at Craven Cottage.

Despite having a number of good chances, Leeds simply couldn’t find the back of the net.

Fulham reserve goalkeeper Marek Rodak looked shaky at times, but wouldn’t have been tested enough for Gracia’s liking.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Record signing Georginio Rutter was given the nod up-front, but is still yet to score his first Leeds goal.

In contrast, Fulham scored two of the best goals of the round, and capitalised on their recent good form.

Joao Palhinha nicked the ball off Marc Roca, before curling the ball past Illan Meslier from 30 yards.

Manor Solomon then scored his fourth goal on the bounce in the second-half.

Gracia was keen to praise Rasmus Kristensen, who could do nothing about either goal Leeds conceded.

The Danish international was asked to play in an unfamiliar role and thrived.

Gracia singles out Leeds star Kristensen for praise

Javi Gracia was asked at full-time how he thought Kristensen performed at centre-back for Leeds, and why he made that change.

“I think Rasmus played really well,” Gracia said.

“I spoke with him before the game to tell him I wanted him to play in that position.

“He agreed and he said he would play where the team needs him and this is a very good professional, putting the team before himself.

“I think he played well, he is very focused, he was concentrated on the game and in my opinion, he was well.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Kristensen was one of the Red Bull cohort brought to the club in the summer by Jesse Marsch.

He was praised at the start of the season, but his form has suffered after the World Cup.

The 25-year-old has mainly been deployed at right-back, but recently lost his place to Luke Ayling.

He was brought on at centre-back against Everton, but couldn’t prevent a defeat that ultimately saw Marsch lose his job.

Gracia will hope he can have more luck deploying Kristensen in that role at Leeds.

Show all