Javi Gracia says he’s been really impressed with Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra recently.

Sinisterra put in a brilliant display on Tuesday night as Leeds picked up a vital 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old bagged the winner at Elland Road after Jack Harrison had cancelled out Forest’s opener.

He caused constant problems for the Forest backline with his direct running and was rewarded after some brilliant work down the left-hand side.

And Javi Gracia has admitted that he was really impressed with the Colombian’s most recent display for Leeds.

Gracia impressed with Sinisterra form

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace on Sunday, Gracia praised Sinisterra while admitting that he’s blessed with brilliant options out wide.

“Everyone could see Luis’s level in the last game,” he said. “My opinion about our wingers is all of them are keeping a high level when they play.

“We can speak about all of them in different games playing well. I am proud because I can choose different ways to play.

“Jack on the right last time with Luis on the left. Best notion to find the spaces in that game, but I know if I choose other players I am sure we will keep a high level.” as quoted by Leeds Live.

Sinisterra has shown glimpses of his quality since making a £21 million switch to Elland Road from Feyenoord last summer.

He’s struggled to nail down a place in the side due to a foot injury and some inconsistent performances, but he will be hoping to build on what was a brilliant display last time out.

The talented forward now has a real chance to secure his place in Gracia’s side while Wilfried Gnonto is sidelined.

