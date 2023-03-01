Javi Gracia left impressed with Leeds United youngsters in training already











New Leeds United boss Javi Gracia says he has been really impressed with the youngsters in training at Thorp Arch over the past week.

Gracia was named as Leeds boss last Tuesday and he got off to an ideal start with a 1-0 win over Southampton.

The Whites fell to a 2-0 defeat in the FA Cup at Craven Cottage last night, but there were plenty of encouraging signs for the Spaniard.

Leeds put in a decent performance against Fulham but just struggled to make the most of their opportunities on the night.

Gracia named youngster Archie Gray amongst the substitutes and while the 16-year-old didn’t come off the bench, the Leeds boss was asked about him after the game.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Gracia impressed with Leeds youngsters

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Gracia admitted that he’s been really impressed with the talented youngsters at the club after he was asked about Gray’s inclusion in the squad last night.

“The quality of the young players we have is out of doubt,” he said.

“All of them very good players with a great attitude and every day they show a great attitude to improve. I think it’s very good news for the future of the club.” as quotes by Leeds Live.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds have built an exciting young squad at Elland Road and they have some bright prospects coming through the ranks, including the likes of Gray and on-loan forward Joe Gelhardt.

Of course, Leeds will probably have to lean on the more experienced players in the squad as they look to maintain their place in the Premier League.

But the likes of Tyler Adams and Wilfried Gnonto have already become key players in the Leeds side.

Gracia will be hoping to maintain his positive start to life at Leeds when they travel to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

Chelsea are on a poor run of form and Leeds will be looking to take full advantage of this after beating the Saints last weekend.

