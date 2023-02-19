Jason McAteer makes 'trust' claim about Richarlison, Tottenham and Antonio Conte











Tottenham beat West Ham United today but it was another tough day at the Spurs office for big summer signing, Richarlison.

The Brazilian striker was given a rare start in place of Heung-Min Son but he failed to threaten. Worryingly for Richarlison, Son then came off the bench to score himself.

Richarlison has been struggling ever since signing really. A couple of injuries and then being fourth choice has stunted his progress.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And speaking on BEIN Sports, former Liverpool manager Jason McAteer suggested that Antonio Conte simply didn’t trust Richarlison enough to keep playing him.

“You know his return reflects him as a player. I think he’s one of those players that’s got to play every week, to get into a rhythm and he finds it and he starts scoring on confidence.

“But he’s been in and out of the team. Son and Kane, Kulusevski and Bentancur all seem to be…I don’t know whether the man just doesn’t trust him. As in to play week in week out,” McAteer said.

Son’s goal will surely ensure he is back in the starting XI next time out. Kulusevski is unlikely to be dropped due to the width he provides, while Kane will play every week if fit.

TBR’s View: Richarlison needs to do more for a team like Tottenham

Spurs spent big money on Richarlison for a reason but he has been so disappointing really.

Yes, he cares and does put himself about. But often, he spends so much time getting involved with off the ball things he doesn’t contribute on the field as much as he could./

Richarlison is a good striker. He has qualities and you don’t become Brazil’s number nine by being poor. But so far, at Tottenham anyway, there are big question marks over his arrival.