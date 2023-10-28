Jarrod Bowen claims £34m Liverpool player is even better than Eden Hazard right now

Jarrod Bowen has been chatting about all things Premier League and had some high praise for a certain Liverpool star in doing so.

Bowen, who has actually been linked with a move to Liverpool himself, got onto the subject of best players in different positions when speaking to Sky Sports.

And when tasked with naming the best winger in the history of the Premier League, Bowen was in no doubt that the main man was Liverpool hero, Mo Salah.

Bowen says Mo Salah is even better than Eden Hazard

Speaking to Sky, Bowen touched on Chelsea legend Eden Hazard and dropped in Bukayo Saka and Riyad Mahrez.

But in the end, it was Salah who got his vote as the best winger in PL history.

“Salah. The numbers he produces every year. He’s won Champions League and Premier League titles and scores 20 goals a season, every season,” Bowen said.

“Hazard was a joke but for me, the way I play as well, probably a bit more biased towards a left footed winger and who you want to base your game of. He’s the benchmark… Salah for me, he’s done it every year as well. For me, the way I play as well, I’m probably a bit more biased. Salah obviously, Saka as well.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Of course, Bowen might actually end up replacing Salah if things pan out in a certain way at the end of the season.

Liverpool have got one of the best to ever do it

Bowen answers the question on best wingers here but Mo Salah is simply one of the best players to do the business in England. Simple as that.

It’s quite amazing that he was initially at Chelsea before going and finding his feet elsewhere and then coming back to Liverpool to produce the goods how he has.

Salah’s form over a long period is what sets him out from a lot of other players. Everyone can have a decent season as a one off. But Salah does it every year and he’s doing it again this season.

When Salah eventually leaves Anfield, he will do so a legend. And rightly so as well.