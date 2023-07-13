Jan Vertonghen sends message to Dele Alli on Twitter after harrowing interview

Jan Vertonghen has posted his reaction and sent his support to Dele Alli on Twitter after his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate’s incredibly emotional interview was released on Thursday.

Dele spoke to Gary Neville on The Overlap. And to say that the interview was eye-opening would be an understatement.

Photo by BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Everton midfielder’s decline as a footballer over the last few years has been well-documented. Most recently, he was finishing up a poor loan spell with Besiktas in Turkey.

Vertonghen posts reaction to Dele interview

Some pundits could not resist criticising Dele, and probably lapped it up when it became apparent that his time in Turkey was not going to be the spell which relaunched his career.

Photo by Visionhaus

It is fair to say that the 27-year-old is now owed a lot of apologies.

Of course, few could have ever imagined just what Dele had been through. The details in the interview with The Overlap are simply harrowing.

But this is someone who had quite clearly been through a lot in the early stages of his life. It has been known for several years that Dele was adopted. And the fact that he decided to change the name on the back of his shirt provided a major clue that he had had a tough upbringing.

Unsurprisingly, there has been a huge amount of support for Dele on social media. And one of those to send a message this morning is Vertonghen.

The Belgian’s tweet hinted that he had been left speechless – like so many of us…

Hopefully, Dele is now able to get his career back on track in the future. On his day, he was absolutely sensational for Tottenham.

The positive news is that he spoke about being raring to go again. Whether that is at Everton, or elsewhere, everyone will be absolutely delighted if next season proves to be the year Dele fights back on the pitch.