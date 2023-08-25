Jan Vertonghen makes funny claim on Son Heung-min’s Puskas-winning goal on Twitter

Tottenham Hotspur hero Jan Vertonghen appears to have taken credit for Son Heung-min’s outrageous solo goal against Burnley in 2019.

The South Korean is one of Spurs’ best players, and he has scored numerous outstanding goals for the club over the years. However, if he had to pick his favourite, we reckon he would go with that strike against the Clarets.

Vertonghan feels he played a key part in that goal.

Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/Belga/AFP via Getty Images

Jan Vertonghen jokes he provided the greatest assist of all time to Son Heung-min at Tottenham

Jan Vertonghen spent eight years as a Tottenham player, and he was a fan favourite.

The Belgian was an exceptional player on his day. He played a big part in Mauricio Pochettino’s best years at the club, and he’s still fondly remembered by everyone.

Now back home in Belgium, playing for Anderlecht, Vertonghen probably had some spare time this week. He noticed a tweet from talkSPORT, asking people to name the greatest assist of all time.

In typical fashion, the Belgian joked that he deserves that recognition, seemingly for his assist to Son Heung-min against Burnley – a goal that ended up winning the Puskas Award.

Without saying anything about the goal, Vertonghen tweeted: “If you know you know…@Sonny7“.

What a goal!

Very rarely do you see players pick the ball up at one end of the pitch, go past numerous players, and score a goal all on their own at the other end.

Son, however, managed to do that against Burnley, and it really was a sensational goal.

The South Korean deservedly won the Puskas Award for that, and we’re sure he’ll be showing the clip to his grandkids one day.

Well, since you’re here, watch the goal again below!