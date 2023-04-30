Jamie Redknapp urges Tottenham to beat Arsenal to £80m star











Jamie Redknapp has suggested that Declan Rice is the kind of player Tottenham Hotspur need as they look to bounce back from a pretty disappointing season in North London.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 30/4; 19:19) after Spurs suffered an agonising loss away at Liverpool on Sunday. Tottenham had completed a comeback in stoppage-time after going 3-0 down, only for Diogo Jota to then bag a winner for the Reds.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It is a further reminder of how far Tottenham are from being at the level they would like to be. And with that, this summer is looking like a massive one.

Redknapp urges Tottenham to make move for Declan Rice

The priority is finding their new manager. But they also need to set their sights on some exciting targets in the transfer window.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

One player who looks set to move is Declan Rice. Arsenal have reportedly made Rice their top target for the summer, with West Ham hoping to receive around £80 million for the 24-year-old.

Redknapp admitted that Tottenham stealing him from the Gunners’ grasp seems unlikely. But he wants Spurs to at least try and ask the question about the England international.

“Declan Rice. Arsenal are in the mix. Why can’t Spurs be in the mix? That’s the sort of level of player Tottenham need to be after right now but I don’t think that will happen,” he told Sky Sports.

It would be a shock if West Ham were prepared to consider selling Rice to Tottenham. But the Hammers’ priority will be getting the best fee possible for their captain.

Tottenham’s midfield has not been good enough since Rodrigo Bentancur’s season ended prematurely due to injury.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tries to act like a leader, but often falls short. And Oliver Skipp is still a work in progress in the Premier League.

So signing the ‘underrated‘ Rice would be a game-changer for Tottenham if they could possibly get a deal done.

But even Redknapp cannot see it happening as things stand.