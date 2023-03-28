Jamie Redknapp thinks Daniel Levy has made his decision on Mauricio Pochettino











Jamie Redknapp believes Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has already made his mind up regarding bringing Mauricio Pochettino back to the club.

Spurs had Antonio Conte at the helm for nearly 17 months, but the Italian’s furious rant after his side drew 3-3 to Southampton in their last Premier League game made it clear he didn’t want to be there.

Conte is gone now and Cristian Stellini will take charge of Tottenham until the end of the season. Spurs will definitely appoint a new manager in the summer, but Redknapp believes it won’t be Pochettino.

Photo by Aurelien Meunier – PSG/PSG via Getty Images

Jamie Redknapp thinks Daniel Levy will not make Mauricio Pochettino the next Tottenham manager

Even before Conte left Tottenham, many Spurs fans made it clear who they wanted at the helm.

Mauricio Pochettino‘s name was heard being sung by Spurs supporters, and there’s no clearer message to Levy and the board than that one.

However, Redknapp believes the Tottenham chairman is against the idea of re-appointing the 51-year-old Argentine, even though he is said to have a great relationship with him.

That’s because if Levy really wanted Pochettino, he would’ve got him by now.

Redknapp told Sky Sports: “They’ve not gone for Mauricio Pochettino, which I think a lot of people felt might have been a good idea to get them across the line and try to get into that top-four place.

“What that tells you is that Daniel Levy doesn’t really think he’s the right man for the club going forward.”

TBR View:

It really is a tricky situation for Tottenham in their hunt for a new manager.

Pochettino would be a very popular choice. Most fans still love him, while many players are also reportedly pining for him to come back to the club.

However, with the likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique also available on the market now, you can’t blame Levy for not jumping into bringing Pochettino back to the club.

It will be interesting to see what happens at Tottenham, but as things stand, we agree with Redknapp – we don’t think Levy believes Pochettino is the right man for the job.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all