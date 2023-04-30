Jamie Redknapp slates Tottenham defender Cristian Romero











Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has not been shy in criticising Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero during the match against Liverpool and he cannot believe the four words he said after giving away a penalty.

The start of the game went horrifically for the North London side. They were 3-0 down in 20 minutes. This is something you do not want to happen away at Anfield.

Romero was a huge cause for the third goal. He gave away a stupid penalty and winger Mohamed Salah scored from the spot.

In the end, Tottenham were not able to get a result from the match. They started to play a lot better and made it 3-3, but in the end they conceded a last minute winner as Liverpool won 4-3.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Redknapp slates Tottenham star Cristian Romero

The Argentinian defender has been a bit of a liability for Spurs this season. He has made multiple errors. In the Premier League, he has been booked eight times and sent off once.

Speaking at halftime on Sky Sports (30/04/2023, 5:25 PM) Redknapp could not believe four words that the defender said after giving away a penalty today.

“Romero decides to just make such a rash poor decision,” he said. “I have seen some of his defending this last four, five games.

“Diabolical. Not making right decisions. He actually says I got the ball. You got nowhere near it and you are costing your team with those decisions.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It is no shock to see Redknapp slate him at half-time. It was a very silly mistake and was a big reason for the North London side losing the match.

Romero really needs to sharpen up and remove the needless mistakes from his game.

