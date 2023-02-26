Jamie Redknapp shares whether he thinks Liverpool will finish in the top-four this season











Jamie Redknapp has backed Liverpool to finish in the top-four this season, after they were held to a goalless draw at Selhurst Park last night.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were left frustrated against Crystal Palace yesterday after failing to find a winning goal. Mohamed Salah rattled the woodwork in the second-half, while Diogo Jota also hit the post with a header from a tight angle in the first-half.

Cody Gakpo missed a glorious opportunity to hand Liverpool all three points. While Klopp will be frustrated after the draw, he will also be happy to see his side keep a clean sheet after shipping five against Real Madrid during the week.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool currently sit seventh in the Premier League table, six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham.

The Reds have got a game in hand over the north Londoners, which will soon become two as Spurs are set to face off against Chelsea today.

And Redknapp feels that Klopp’s side will have enough to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Redknapp backing Liverpool for top-four finish

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Palace vs Liverpool yesterday, Redknapp spoke about the need for Klopp’s side to bring in a star like Jude Bellingham.

The former Liverpool midfielder also backed his old side to finish in the top-four, while also claiming that they will be back to their best next season.

“I still feel Liverpool will, I think they will still get in the top-four and I also believe that next year they’ll be challenging,” Redknapp said after the goalless draw at Selhurst Park.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool have certainly got some ground to make up on the likes of Spurs and Newcastle, but both teams have been inconsistent of late.

If Klopp’s side can produce a brilliant run of form, which they are capable of, it could be there for the taking.

Show all