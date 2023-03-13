Jamie Redknapp says Tottenham star Harry Kane was 'different class' against Nottingham Forest











Jamie Redknapp was left amazed by Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s men got back to winning ways against Steve Cooper’s side on Saturday. Kane netted twice as he took his Premier League tally to 20, before Heung-Min Son rediscovered his scoring touch to seal a 3-1 win.

Spurs had failed to score in each of their last three games in all competitions, so it will be a welcome sight to see their two stars hitting the back of the net once again.

Kane was undoubtedly Tottenham’s standout performer on the day, as he has been on so many occasions this season.

The 29-year-old scored a well-taken header before calmly dispatching his penalty in the first-half. And Redknapp was impressed with the England captain’s display in north London.

Redknapp says Kane is ‘different class’

Speaking on Sky Sports’ coverage of Newcastle vs Wolves yesterday, Redknapp waxed lyrical about Kane’s performance against Forest.

“Assists, penalties, setting up penalties. [He’s] just different class. It was a big result for them,” he said.

Redknapp did add that he feels Kane is desperate to win trophies, whether that’s at Spurs or elsewhere in the future.

Kane has been exceptional for Spurs once again this season and he will undoubtedly be disappointed that his chances of picking up any silverware have vanished.

Tottenham will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman, but they may be in a difficult position come the summer as Kane will have just one year left on his current deal.

With doubt surrounding the future of Antonio Conte as well, Tottenham face a crucial summer ahead as they bid to convince Kane to extend his stay in north London.

