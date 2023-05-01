'So unfair': Jamie Redknapp says there's one reason why Spurs aren't considering 47-year-old English coach











Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Tottenham would be considering Graham Potter as their new manager had he not had his spell at Chelsea.

Potter last around two thirds of the season as Chelsea boss before being given his marching orders by Todd Boehly and co. Since then, Frank Lampard has come in and things have gone from bad to worse for the Blues.

Of course, Tottenham are also looking for a new permanent manager. Potter is one of the names who has been mentioned by some.

But Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports yesterday, believes Potter’s reputation from Chelsea now makes it almost impossible for Tottenham to appoint him.

“If Graham Potter was at Brighton doing the job he was doing, there’s no doubt Tottenham would be in for him. But because he’s been to Chelsea and it didn’t work out and it’s a very difficult job, he’s damaged. Does that make him a bad manager? Of course it doesn’t.,” Redknapp said.



“But Spurs can’t go for him because of what happened at Chelsea, and that’s so unfair in some ways.”

Potter is believed to be open to coming back into management. But after such a nightmare spell with Chelsea, his name is likely to go down like a lead balloon among Spurs fans.

TBR’s View: Graham Potter still a good manager

Redknapp makes a valid point here about Potter. He had a bit of a strange situation to deal with at Chelsea, given the influx of players and everything else.

As we can see now with Lampard, this wasn’t just Potter’s problem and Chelsea as a whole need a big summer to get their house in order.

For Tottenham, getting Graham Potter wouldn’t be the worst idea. Redknapp is right in that his name is a bit tarnished.

But surely he’d have a point to prove and we all saw at Brighton how good he can be.