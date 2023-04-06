Jamie Redknapp reveals whether he thinks West Ham will survive relegation











Pundit Jamie Redknapp has given his opinions on relegation battling West Ham after the Hammers were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle United on Wednesday night at the London Stadium.

The London side capitulated in the second half, with their defenders and goalkeepers making mistakes which made the scoreline worse.

David Moyes has a huge task on his hands as West Ham as they sit 15th and only four points from Southampton in 20th.

They do have a game in hand, and it will be essential for them to pick up points in this match to ease the pressure.

Jamie Redknapp delivers West Ham relegation battle verdict

With the Hammers also in Europe, and consistently battling for a European spot the last two seasons, it is a shock to see them in this position.

Many are discussing the club and their struggles, including pundit Jamie Redknapp. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: “When you’re in that relegation fight it’s really tough and you can’t see that win coming but when I look at it I think they will be alright. But it would be one of the best sides to go down if it does. David Moyes is under pressure, no mistake, that’s the price on the ticket at any level.

“The players need to show some character, some responsibility and get themselves out of this situation. When things turn they let you know. They need big characters who want the ball, take risks. I think that side is too good to go down. But when you’re under pressure strange things can happen.”

Redknapp is definitely right. Understandably so, Moyes is under a lot of pressure. The club are looking a lot more like they were under his first tenure as manager of the club.

They have players like Declan Rice, Kurt Zouma and Danny Ings. They are good Premier League players and will be essential to their survival.

With some touch games, and some matches in Europe, Moyes will have to lift his squad up and get them back to their best.

