Jamie Redknapp praises 'quality' Leandro Trossard as Arsenal thrash Fulham











Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports that he’s a ‘huge fan’ of Leandro Trossard before Arsenal thrashed Fulham today.

The Gunners picked up an emphatic 3-0 win at Craven Cottage on Sunday thanks to goals from Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard.

But it was Trossard who was the standout performer on the day, despite the fact he didn’t get on the scoresheet.

The Belgian provided a hat-trick of assists during the first-half, becoming the first player in Premier League history to do so during an away game.

And Redknapp was full of praise for the 28-year-old before the game, suggesting that he was a better short-term option than Mykhaylo Mudryk- who they missed out on to Chelsea, of course.

Redknapp praises ‘quality’ Trossard

Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp lauded Trossard for the impact he’s making at Arsenal since the £27 million switch from Brighton in January.

“Love him,” Redknapp said. “Absolutely because they invested so much in trying to get Mudryk who long-term I’m sure he’s going to be a great signing. But right now the priority is to win the Premier League.

“You’ve got a player right now who understands it, scores goals. I was a huge fan of his at Brighton where he’d pop up and score hat-tricks at Anfield, so comfortable on the ball, his work ethic. Everything about him – he’s ready made.

“You can see the way he’s fitted in. Today, we might see him as a striker, as a false nine, or he can play in wide areas. But he gives you goals.

“They [Arsenal] haven’t got that out and out goalscorer but they’ve got goals in the team. Saka can get goals, Jesus can get goals. But maybe not a [Erling] Haaland, if you like. But he [Trossard] just adds to that quality, he’s got ice in his veins in-front of goal.”

Trossard has slotted in seamlessly at Arsenal and even with Gabriel Jesus returning to action today, it’s difficult to see him losing his place in the side.

The former Brighton man has provided Arteta with another top-quality option up-front and is proving to be an effective false nine.

