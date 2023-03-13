Jamie Redknapp praises Martin Odegaard after Arsenal beat Fulham











Jamie Redknapp was full of praise for Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard last night after the Gunners beat Fulham.

Arsenal cruised past the Cottagers to cement their place at the top of the Premier League table. A hat-trick of assists from Leandro Trossard caught the eye in the main.

However, there was yet another fine performance from midfield and captain Odegaard. The Norwegian got himself on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage. And Redknapp, speaking on Sky, couldn’t speak highly enough of the Arsenal man.

“Right now he’s number one. Normally you’d say Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfield player in the world. But Odegaard does this thing, and all great players have it, it’s like time stands still when he has the ball,” Redknapp said.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“The calmness that he possesses, he’s scored four or five goals like that with his left foot. He’s the captain, he’s a leader, and I just think he’s number one. He’s leading that team. And when he hasn’t got the ball, he goes and presses, and everyone else follows.”

Odegaard has been nothing short of a revelation since he signed for Arsenal. Looking back, the £30m fee paid is an absolute steal and Mikel Arteta and Edu deserve big credit for getting the deal done.

TBR’s View: Martin Odegaard is now world class for Arsenal

Biggest tests will come for Odegaard when it comes to European football at the highest level, but he is a world class player at the moment.

His form has been outstanding and he’s leading this Arsenal side towards what many considered an unlikely title.

In terms of players of the season, Martin Odegaard is right up there. Goals, assists, leadership. He has it all really and it’s no wonder Arsenal are doing so well.

Redknapp’s praise here, then, is bang on.