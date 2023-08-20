Jamie Redknapp has heaped praise on West Ham United new-boy James Ward-Prowse after his assist against Chelsea today.

Ward-Prowse was handed his West Ham debut by David Moyes after signing for the club earlier this week.

The 28-year-old starred for Southampton for a number of years before leaving his boyhood club.

The Englishman has gained a reputation for his excellent ability from set-piece situations and he lived up to expectations on his debut today.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ward-Prowse delivered an inch-perfect cross from a corner to set up Nayef Aguerd for West Ham’s opener at the London Stadium today.

And his assist on his debut for the Hammers earned him high praise from Jamie Redknapp on Sky Sports.

Redknapp on Ward-Prowse

Speaking at half-time, Redknapp waxed lyrical about Ward-Prowse’s delivery from set-piece situations.

“This is what you get when you sign Ward-Prowse, world-class delivery, as good as anybody,” the pundit said.

“He puts in a fantastic cross into Aguerd at the back post.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

West Ham have always provided a real threat from dead-ball situations and Ward-Prowse will only add to this.

The former Saints captain is arguably the best free-kick taker in the league and he showed his quality on his debut today.

Moyes’ men had to withstand heavy pressure in the first half after going ahead and Carney Chukwuemeka levelled the scoring just before the half-hour mark.

Enzo Fernandez also missed a penalty after a late challenge from Tomas Soucek in the box. But Michail Antonio proved to be the hero as he netted a stunning goal in the second-half to give West Ham the lead.

The Hammers were reduced to 10-men in the 67th minute after Aguerd picked up a second booking. Yet, Moyes’ men managed to grind out a result and even added a third in stoppage time as Lucas Paqueta netted from the spot.