Jamie Redknapp hits out at what he’s heard said about Aaron Ramsdale

Jamie Redknapp believes that those who think that Aaron Ramsdale needs to leave Arsenal are clearly wrong after David Raya’s display against Chelsea on Saturday.

Redknapp was speaking on Sky Sports (broadcast on 21/10; 19:41) after the Spaniard made a really poor error, leaving the Gunners needing a brilliant comeback to earn a point from their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Aaron Ramsdale missed the game due to personal reasons. But you would imagine that the 25-year-old would have been on the bench anyway having lost his number one spot in recent weeks.

Mikel Arteta‘s faith in David Raya has left some suggesting that Ramsdale will need to seriously consider leaving Arsenal in the near future. It was a surprise to many that Raya did take the number one spot so soon. And he has not exactly justified his place in the side.

Jamie Redknapp urges Aaron Ramsdale to stay at Arsenal

Raya’s worst mistake yet came on Saturday as his positioning allowed Mykhaylo Mudryk’s cross to fly over his head and into the back of the net in the early stages of the second-half.

The 28-year-old also nearly gifted a goal to Cole Palmer shortly after. And with that, Jamie Redknapp believes that Aaron Ramsdale needs to just bide his time at Arsenal, rather than leave.

“A lot’s going to be said about Aaron Ramsdale now. But I actually think, forget Ramsdale for a second, what’s actually happened with this has made [Raya] look worse. He looks like a bag of nerves right now,” he told Sky Sports.

“David Raya is really struggling with the pressure and scrutiny that he’s under. He’s giving the ball away. He’s looking like he’s always going to concede goals. This hasn’t helped him, this situation.

“People said he should leave, Aaron Ramsdale. I disagree, I think he should hang in there. Because I’m not convinced, the way he’s given away so many goals. He’s complicated a situation that he really didn’t need to, Mikel Arteta.”

Writing may be on the wall in the coming weeks

It will be very interesting to see what Mikel Arteta really makes of Raya’s performances. Ramsdale appeared to do little wrong in the weeks before he was dropped. But clearly it was not enough for Arteta.

He may feel that keeping faith with Raya is the best way to restore his confidence. But he surely cannot feel that he is playing well enough right now.

You can see Redknapp’s point of view. But if Ramsdale does not regain his place by the time the January window arrives, the £30 million man will surely be wondering if he ever will.