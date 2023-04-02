Jamie Redknapp could see Spurs targeting 50-year-old boss











Tottenham Hotspur may decide to look at targeting Brendan Rodgers as their new manager should they lose to Everton on Monday night.

That is the view of Jamie Redknapp, speaking to Super Sunday on Sky Sports (broadcast on 2/4; 19:32) following the news that Leicester City have parted company with Brendan Rodgers.

Rodgers’ departure comes with the Foxes inside the relegation zone in the Premier League. It is an incredibly open race in the battle to stay in the top-flight. But an agonising loss to a woefully out of form Crystal Palace on Saturday proved to be the final straw for the Leicester hierarchy.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Of course, Leicester are not the only team on the lookout for another manager. Tottenham are on the hunt for their next permanent boss after parting company with Antonio Conte during the international break.

Redknapp could see Brendan Rodgers at Tottenham

Spurs took the surprise step to appoint Cristian Stellini for the rest of the season. Stellini was Conte’s assistant in North London. But he did oversee the team while Conte was sidelined with illness.

Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images

A number of names have been linked with the Tottenham post. And with Rodgers now out of work, some may be wondering whether the 50-year-old will come into the frame.

Obviously, Rodgers’ stock has fallen since he guided Leicester to FA Cup glory. However, Redknapp clearly would not be entirely surprised if he became a contender – particularly if Tottenham end up losing at Goodison Park tomorrow night.

“There was dialogue with Tottenham a few years ago with Daniel Levy. And that was something they maybe looked at, thought maybe they could go down that route. It didn’t work out at the time,” he told Super Sunday.

“But it does feel like they’ve pretty much made a stand, they’re going to go with Stellini until the end of the season. For me, that’s a really strange move considering he was there with the previous manager. I don’t think that makes any sense to me. And I think actually we’ll learn a lot more after tomorrow night. If they were to go to Everton and get three points, there’s every chance they’ll stick with it. It might be a situation where they go: ‘we’re in a good position here, we can still get top-four’.

“If there were to lose tomorrow, they may look at it and go: ‘you know what, Brendan Rodgers is a good manager, he’s won things, he knows what he’s doing, very close to winning the Premier League many years ago with Liverpool, he knows what he’s doing and players really seem to respond to him.

“So Tottenham might look at that one as well. Who knows? Football’s mad. It’s bonkers.”

It probably would not inspire Tottenham fans if the club did turn to Rodgers. In many ways, it would evoke memories of the decision to appoint Nuno Espirito Santo a couple of years ago.

Nuno had previously impressed during his time at Wolves. However, by the time he left, Wolves fans seemed ready to see the end of his tenure.

And obviously, he did not last long at Tottenham.

Had Rodgers moved on a year ago, it would have been seen as a blow for Leicester. Now however, it seems like a necessary step.

And that should set alarm bells ringing if he suddenly comes onto the Tottenham radar.