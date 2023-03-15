Jamie O'Hara walks out of TalkSPORT studio after what he's heard said about Martin Odegaard











TalkSPORT pundits Jamie O’Hara and Jason Cundy had a heated debate over Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne last night.

The two attacking midfielders are the best in their position in the Premier League. De Bruyne has been outstanding for years now, while Odegaard has gone up a level for the league leaders this season.

Cundy and O’Hara aren’t in agreement over who has been better this season. The Spurs-supporting pundit even got up and walked away after what he was told about the Arsenal skipper.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Jamie O’Hara walks out of TalkSPORT studio after what he’s heard said about Martin Odegaard

Cundy and O’Hara’s arguments are often hilarious, and the one last night was no different.

After Manchester City absolutely battered RB Leipzig in the Champions League, the two pundits debated who has had the better season – De Bruyne or Arsenal star Odegaard.

Cundy quickly backed the Gunners star – O’Hara was shocked. He just couldn’t believe Odegaard was picked over De Bruyne – he even called his talkSPORT co-host an ‘idiot’ for his opinion.

Here’s how their conversation went:

Cundy: “Odegaard, right now, is the best 10 in the league.

O’Hara: “So if I gave you a game tomorrow after watching Kevin de Bruyne tonight, and you had Odegaard or De Bruyne to play in a cup final tomorrow, (who would you pick?)

Cundy: “Odegaard!”

O’Hara: “Oh my god”

Cundy: “It’s just because he’s Arsenal, isn’t it?

O’Hara: “It’s got nothing to do with Arsenal. I’ll tell you what’s going on, I’ve sat here for 18 months having to work with this absolute idiot of a man who puts Odegaard in front of Kevin De Bruyne. Have you just watched Kevin De Bruyne play tonight? He put on a masterclass.

“You’re telling me if there was a cup final tomorrow, you wouldn’t want Kevin De Bruyne in your team and you’d take Odegaard. He’s had a great season, don’t get me wrong, but Kevin De Bruyne has been unbelievable for the last five seasons.”

O’Hara then said before walking away: “I can’t deal with this anymore, we have to break. I need a coffee. I’ve got to leave the office!”

TBR View:

We can watch these two go at it for hours!

It has to be said that both O’Hara and Cundy have a point. De Bruyne has been the best in his position for years now, but an argument can be made that Odegaard has had more of an impact this season.

The Norwegian is one of the biggest reasons why Arsenal are on top of the league. He runs the game every single week for the Gunners, and without him, they wouldn’t be where they are.

That may just give Odegaard the edge in this debate, but the best way to determine who has been better this season would be to wait until the end of the campaign and see who lifts the Premier League title.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all