Jamie O’Hara believes Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will definitely be starting against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.

O’Hara was speaking on TalkSPORT and reflecting on Arsenal’s 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven.

The Emirates has been waiting for years to hear the iconic Champions League anthem once again.

Mikel Arteta picked his strongest possible team with Sunday’s North London derby clearly not in his thoughts at kick-off.

However, he’ll be very relieved that his side were looking comfortable at half-time thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta could then withdraw some of his most important players ahead of Sunday’s match.

O’Hara now believes that David Raya will be in the Arsenal side to face Tottenham after starting again last night.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

There were eyebrows raised when he replaced Aaron Ramsdale against Everton last weekend.

However, he’s kept back-to-back clean sheets now and given Arteta very little reason to drop him again.

The £37,000-a-week goalkeeper will be hoping he’s now Arteta’s long-term first choice between the sticks.

O’Hara certain Raya starts for Arsenal vs Tottenham

Speaking about Arsenal’s goalkeeper conundrum, O’Hara said: “Well it’s going to be [David] Raya. He’s kept a clean sheet tonight, he played in the Premier League game.

“He still made some good saves, his distribution. Raya’s his number one.

“I think Champions League tonight, first one back, he picked his strongest side.

“Raya’s in goal, that’s his number one, simple as. Gave him a couple of weeks to get to that point.

“I think [Aaron] Ramsdale’s going to be on the bench.”

O’Hara alludes to Raya’s distribution for Arsenal last night and Arteta will hope that can hurt Tottenham at the weekend.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Spurs have yet to be truly tested under Ange Postecoglou and if Raya’s pinpoint kicking can start attacks that bypass their press then Tottenham’s defence will be put under plenty of pressure.

He’s made five saves without being beaten so far, but Tottenham will likely prove to be a much tougher attacking threat.

If Raya can thwart the likes of Son Heung-min, James Maddison and Richarlison, he’ll quickly become a fan favourite at the Emirates.