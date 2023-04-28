Jamie O'Hara tells Tottenham what to do as Ryan Mason eyes permanent job











TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O’Hara has urged Tottenham Hotspur not to appoint Ryan Mason as the permanent manager this summer.

Spurs are onto their third coach of the season. Antonio Conte started it off after an impressive end to the last campaign, but his era came to a close in March. Cristian Stellini then took over and he only lasted about a month.

Now, it’s Mason’s turn, and he has been in this position before.

(Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

Jamie O’Hara tells Tottenham not to appoint Ryan Mason as the permanent manager

Tottenham‘s search for a new manager is ongoing, and a new man threw his name into the hat this week – Ryan Mason.

‘I’m ready,’ he said in his press conference before the Manchester United game. He showed that he can lead his side out of adversity by helping Spurs come back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2.

That has led to discussions over if Mason would be a good permanent option for Spurs for next season. O’Hara is adamant that it’s not a good idea.

He said on talkSPORT: “You can’t be giving the job to Ryan Mason, it’s got signs of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer written all over it.

“They’re going to attract a big manager this summer, I don’t know who it is, I really don’t, but it ain’t going to be Ryan Mason.”

When Jason Cundy asked O’Hara if Mason would like the job, the Spurs-supporting pundit said: “I think he would love the job, who wouldn’t want the job? But, the right decision now is to keep him there for now, being part of it, being the go-between players and managers.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to give him the (permanent) job.”

Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason – Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

Mason is Tottenham through and through. He absolutely loves the club and will do everything he possibly can to bring success. However, it is a big risk.

The 31-year-old’s only experience in top-level management has come in his interim roles at Spurs. He has never quite had the pressure to deliver that someone like Antonio Conte and Jose Mourinho did.

It could really backfire if Daniel Levy decides to give Mason the permanent job ahead of more experienced options on the market this summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen, especially if Mason finishes the season strongly.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Show all