Jamie O'Hara tells Tottenham to sack Conte and bring in 51-year-old manager











Jamie O’Hara has now urged Tottenham Hotspur to sack Antonio Conte and bring Mauricio Pochettino back to the club.

After crashing out of the FA Cup not too long ago, Spurs’ Champions League dreams came to an end yesterday as AC Milan knocked them out of the competition.

The pressure is now on Conte to salvage this season, but O’Hara wants him gone immediately.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Conte only signed an 18-month contract when he joined Tottenham in November 2021, but Spurs fans were hugely excited nevertheless.

The Italian is a proven winner and has won trophies at every big club he has been in. He was viewed as Spurs’ best chance of ending their drought, but things haven’t worked out.

Tottenham will not win any silverware this season, and their football is not fun to watch either. Many Spurs fans have had enough, including O’Hara, who thinks it’s time for Conte to be shown the door.

The pundit wants Daniel Levy to sack the Italian immediately instead of waiting until the summer. He has urged Spurs to replace Conte with Pochettino.

He said on talkSPORT: “What was that tonight? Pathetic! Embarrassing! Get him out! Get Poch in.

“I feel for the Spurs fans, it was embarrassing. It was a pathetic performance all over the park. I think, for me, the time has come for Conte to go. He doesn’t look like he wants to be there and the players are not getting what he wants to do.

“Put him out of his misery, put everyone out of their misery, get Poch in and move on.”

Photo by Michael Steele/International Champions Cup/International Champions Cup via Getty Images

TBR View:

Conte’s contract at Tottenham will expire at the end of this season, and it doesn’t look like there will be an extension.

Things just haven’t worked out for the Italian at Spurs. He hasn’t looked settled since he came in, and personal issues haven’t helped either.

A separation this summer is probably the best thing for both parties, and bringing Pochettino back makes a lot of sense. Spurs fans loved watching their side when the 51-year-old Argentine was in charge, and he could well get the club back on track.

If not anything else, Spurs will at least play attractive football under Pochettino. That would be a huge positive for Tottenham fans, who are tired of Conte’s philosophy.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

